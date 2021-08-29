A weaker cold front is on its way — but nothing as severe as this weekend

A weak cold front is expected to arrive on Monday but the weather will be warmer than this weekend.

“It’s not expected to bring bad weather as we had this past weekend,” said SA Weather Services forecaster Mbavhi Maliage.

“Temperatures will obviously cool down and there is some rainfall expected along the coastal regions of the Western Cape. However, it’s nothing as severe as we have experienced this past weekend.

“There is an alert out for strong winds between the south of Cape Town and Cape Agulhas, and also for waves between the same area, and it’s just valid for tomorrow.”

Some light rains in some coastal regions were expected for the rest of the week.

“We are not expecting much activity, just some light rains on Tuesday along the coastal regions of the Eastern Cape. For Gauteng, we are expecting warm conditions for the rest of the week. In terms of rainfall and weather, nothing is expected for the rest of the week until Friday, and also including the rest of the country, especially Limpopo, North West and the Free State,” she said.

Maliage said the light rain will only be confined to the coastal regions of the Eastern Cape on Tuesday and will spread to KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday.

Some parts of KwaZulu-Natal experienced snowfalls from the Drakensberg to Hillcrest near Durban on Saturday.

On Friday, the SA Weather Service confirmed “low-level snow” near Ceres in the Western Cape.

