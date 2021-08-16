Kgomotso Christopher, Sophie Lichaba & Burna Boy: 3 things you need to know from the weekend

This past weekend, actress Kgomotso Christopher reminded her fans and followers the importance of honouring those closest to them while they are still alive when she celebrated her mother for turning another milestone.

With the uncertainty of life these days, the actress felt blessed to be able to throw her mother a small and intimate 75th birthday which was attended by close friends and family.

Celebrating the “queen mother”, Christopher also shared pictures of her mom, letting the world know what a truly selfless person she is.