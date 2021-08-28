Wuhan Covid-19 study finds some patients still have health problems after a year

The new study includes 1,276 patients from the same cohort to assess their health status after 12 months.

According to The Lancet, patients underwent detailed health checks at six and 12 months to assess ongoing symptoms and health-related quality of life.

Fatigue or muscle weakness were the most commonly reported symptoms, with around half of patients experiencing them at six months, falling to one in five patients at a year.

Almost one third of patients reported experiencing shortness of breath at 12 months, which was slightly higher than at six months.

This was more prevalent in patients who had been the most severely ill and had been on a ventilator during their time in hospital, compared to those who had not required oxygen treatment.

At the six-month check, 349 study participants underwent a lung function test and 244 of those patients completed the same test at 12 months.

The proportion of patients experiencing diffusion impairment did not improve from six months to 12 months and this was seen across all groups regardless of how ill they had been when hospitalised.

Also at the six-month check, 353 study participants were given a chest CAT scan. Around half of them showed lung abnormalities on their scan and were offered a repeat scan at 12 months.

Of the 118 patients who completed the scan at 12 months, the proportion of patients with abnormalities decreased substantially across all groups but was still high, particularly in the most critically ill group