I had sex because of peer pressure — young mom

The young mother told Sowetan that she gave birth in February and that her boyfriend was 19 years old

“We started dating in January last year and he would ask when we would have sex. I was not comfortable with it because I was taught in school not to have sex until I was done with my studies. But some of my friends had had sex and I felt left out.”



This is how a 15-year-old Pretoria girl made the life-changing decision that saw her join 23,000 pupils who fell pregnant in Gauteng in the past year. ..