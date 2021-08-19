My friends told me how cool sex was – teen mom (17)

Other pupils taunted and shunned her, bullying at school and lack of compassion at home

Yolanda* was only 14 years old when her curiosity about sex was ignited. At 15 she was engaging in unprotected sex purely to impress her teenage boyfriend.



Now the 17-year-old mother is juggling school and motherhood while the father of her child has moved on to other relationships with other girls at university...