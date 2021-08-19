Young moms left to raise babies alone as dads walk away

Minors regret engaging in sex too early

Sixteen-year-old new mom, Dineo*, says her mother used to warn her about boys and would often use her own sister, who is left to take care of her children after their dad left them, as an example.



But the teenager, who is from Nellmapius, Mamelodi, eastern Pretoria, said she regrets not listening to her mother after giving birth to her own child and is desperate to return to school to finish her study...