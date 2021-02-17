Thuthuzela Care Centres bring comfort in times of distress

The NPA’s Thuthuzela Care Centres (TCC) are one-stop facilities that bring health, justice, and civil society together to provide effective and supportive care to victims of sexual violence.

Opened in 2003 to honour late rape victim Nthabiseng Lorraine Khumalo, the Nthabiseng Thuthuzela Care Centre for Rape Survivors at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital is one of the SA’s first one-stop care centres established to help victims of sexual offences and gender-based violence (GBV).

The Soweto-based facility is also one of the busiest, with more than 1,161 rape victims admitted each year with almost half children under 18 years old. This harrowing statistic speaks to the current rape and GBV crisis in SA.

According to the SA Police Crime report, about 42,289 rapes were recorded in 2019/20, up from 41,583 in 2018/19, with an average of 116 rapes each day. This has led to SA being dubbed "the rape capital of the world" by Interpol. Interventions aimed at curbing the rape and domestic violence scourge have since been adopted and adapted by the departments of health, social development, and NGOs.

One of the 56 in SA, the Nthabiseng Thuthuzela Care Centre housed in one of Africa’s biggest public hospitals in Soweto, offers rape victims an integrated approach to sexual abuse and violence. This is to ensure that victims are treated with fairness, dignity, and privacy and that the prosecution of sexual offences is improved and the process sped up. The centres have made it possible for health, justice, and civil society to co-exist under one roof for the joint purpose of providing supportive and centralised care to victims of sexual violence.