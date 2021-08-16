Lesedi brightens day for destitute family
Children get new uniform
An Alexandra mother is elated after a good Samaritan bought her son full uniform after he was allegedly chased away from school for wearing worn out shoes.
Not only did the good Samaritan buy her son, a Grade R pupil at Dr Knak Primary School in Alexandra, Johannesburg, full uniform but he also bought same for her other four children who are in grades 12, 9, 4 and 6...
