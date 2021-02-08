Durban man arrested for threatening to 'kill' boy, 5, after domestic dispute

A Chatsworth man has been arrested after he allegedly threatened to kill a five-year-old boy who is known to him.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said police arrested the 32-year-old man on Saturday.

It is understood that man allegedly threatened to kill the child after a domestic dispute with the boy's mother.

“The accused will appear at the Chatsworth magistrate's court in due course on charges of attempted murder, possession of cocaine and contravention of the Domestic Violence Act,” said Mbele.

TimesLIVE