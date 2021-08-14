South Africa

Mbalula alarmed over attachment of department property by sheriff

14 August 2021 - 08:23
Ernest Mabuza Journalist
Transport minister Fikile Mbalula has expressed alarm that some of the transport department's assets, including office furniture and computers, were attached by the sheriff of the court. File photo.
Image: Sunday Times

Transport minister Fikile Mbalula on Friday expressed alarm after the sheriff of the court attached some of the transport department's assets.

Mbalula said he was taken aback by the attachment, which included office furniture and computers.

The attachment by the sheriff on Thursday is understood to be related to a Road Accident Fund claim.

“The minister has written to the accounting officer to give a full account on this matter, in order to establish whether there was negligence or dereliction of duty on any court matter that led to attachment and removal of state property,” spokesperson Lawrence Venkile said.

He said that before any warrant of execution is actioned, due process must be followed to alert the affected parties.

“Minister Mbalula has directed the department to take the necessary actions to resolve the matter, recover the assets of the department and ensure that service delivery is not adversely affected,” Venkile said.

