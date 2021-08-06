Ramaphosa takes over state security portfolio

President Cyril Ramaphosa has tightened his grip on the security cluster following a civil unrest in the country when announcing his first cabinet reshuffle in the sixth administration on Thursday night.

Ramaphosa appointed National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise as the new minister of defence and placed the state security ministry directly under his watch in the presidency.

Modise will replace Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula as the new minister of defence and military veterans.

Mapisa-Nqakula was recently in the news after she appeared to have contradicted Ramaphosa after the president had labelled the recent unrest as a result of a failed insurrection.

Ramaphosa also decided to do away with the ministry of state security and brought the intelligence service under his watch in the presidency as he announced his first cabinet reshuffle last night.

He also moved several ministers around, including separating the department of human settlements and water and sanitation to become two separate departments.

The president said they have realised that the provision of water was a far broader service as it touched on industry, agriculture and the provision of human settlements among others.

Ramaphosa announced that Enoch Godongwana will replace Tito Mboweni as finance minister after the latter had requested to be excused.