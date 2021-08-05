South Africa

Joburg man arrested for 'fraudulently' claiming R14m of late father's estate

05 August 2021 - 09:18
A Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently claiming R14m worth of his late father’s estate.
A 41-year-old Johannesburg man has been arrested for allegedly fraudulently claiming R14m from his late father’s estate.

The man appeared at the specialised commercial crimes court sitting in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Wednesday on fraud-related charges.

“It is alleged that he submitted misleading fictitious documents to the master of the high court in Gauteng to claim the deceased’s estate as a sole beneficiary which resulted in the letter of executorship worth approximately R14m being issued,” said Hawks spokesperson Capt Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

According to Mulamu, the Hawks immediately started investigating the matter based on the master of the high court’s suspicions of fraud regarding the deceased’s will allegedly submitted by the man in June last year, two months after his father died.

The estate entailed properties and insurance policy payouts.

The man was granted R2,000 bail and the case was postponed to Sept. 22 for further investigation.

TimesLIVE

