Creative family organise a drive-through traditional welcome ceremony for their son returning from initiation school

A family in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, got tongues wagging when they organised a drive-through traditional welcome ceremony for their son who was returning from initiation school.

A family in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, got tongues wagging when they organised a drive-through traditional welcome ceremony for their son who was returning from initiation school.



In the pictures posted by family members, Odwa Ngethu is seen sitting outside the family home. The event was on Saturday...