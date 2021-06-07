The nightmare of a botched initiation

Thando is waiting for a penis transplant after his was amputated

Thando* doesn’t feel like a man since his manhood was amputated in 2015 and the daunting wait to receive a penis transplant has been weighing on him for six years.



He is on two waiting lists in Cape Town and Mthatha, Eastern Cape, where he is hoping to have the operation done once an organ donor becomes available. “I’m losing hope of ever getting one because people hardly think about donating organs such as penises when they die, especially in the black community. I’ve been called names by those who know about my condition and I guess this is a cross I will have to bear until someone helps me,” said Thando of Ngqeleni in Eastern Cape...