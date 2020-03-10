One toilet for 659 learners at high school in Limpopo

One toilet for 659 learners and classrooms with 50 learners. This is the situation at Mahumani Secondary School in Giyani municipality, Limpopo, reports GroundUp.

There were two pit toilets for learners. One has been closed since 2018 because the building was cracking.

Grade 12 learners are crammed in grade 11 classrooms because storm winds took the roofs off four grade 12 classrooms last year in November. This made made conditions for writing matric examinations difficult. The roofs have still not been fixed.

The storm also took the roof off the only toilet for the 24 teachers at the school.