Neighbour allegedly raped girl (11) twice in his house
Cops ask for help to catch child rape suspect
Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly raped an 11-year-old child on two occasions in Vhulaudzi area in the Vhembe district. The suspect has since gone into hiding.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they are seeking information that can assist to arrest the suspect who, on two occasions during February and March 2021, allegedly raped the girl in his house...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.