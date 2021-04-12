Neighbour allegedly raped girl (11) twice in his house

Cops ask for help to catch child rape suspect

Limpopo police have launched a manhunt for a suspect who allegedly raped an 11-year-old child on two occasions in Vhulaudzi area in the Vhembe district. The suspect has since gone into hiding.



Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said they are seeking information that can assist to arrest the suspect who, on two occasions during February and March 2021, allegedly raped the girl in his house...