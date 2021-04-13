Police launch manhunt for neighbour who violated girl twice
Family sends rape victim (11) away to protect her
The family of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped twice in two months by her neighbour, says it has moved the child out of the village to a safe place until the suspect has been arrested.
Police in Vhulaudzi in the Nzhelele area of Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a neighbour who allegedly raped the minor in February and March, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.