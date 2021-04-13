Police launch manhunt for neighbour who violated girl twice

Family sends rape victim (11) away to protect her

The family of an 11-year-old girl who was allegedly raped twice in two months by her neighbour, says it has moved the child out of the village to a safe place until the suspect has been arrested.



Police in Vhulaudzi in the Nzhelele area of Limpopo have launched a manhunt for a neighbour who allegedly raped the minor in February and March, and threatened to kill her if she told anyone about the incident...