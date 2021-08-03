Golden Arrow hauls labour minister to court

Company challenges being tied by collective agreements

One of SA's big bus companies has hauled the minister of labour and employment to court to challenge being tied by collective agreements reached in the bargaining council which it's not part of.



Golden Arrow, which operates in the Western Cape, is challenging the constitutionality of a section of the Labour Relations Act, which empowers minister Thulas Nxesi to extend collective agreement to non-party employers...