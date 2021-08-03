Golden Arrow hauls labour minister to court
Company challenges being tied by collective agreements
One of SA's big bus companies has hauled the minister of labour and employment to court to challenge being tied by collective agreements reached in the bargaining council which it's not part of.
Golden Arrow, which operates in the Western Cape, is challenging the constitutionality of a section of the Labour Relations Act, which empowers minister Thulas Nxesi to extend collective agreement to non-party employers...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.