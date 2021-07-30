Calls for top cop Sitole to step down intensify

Police commissioner Kehla Sitole's future hangs in balance after growing calls for him to step down after a judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeals (SCA) upholding a high court decision that he breached his duties as top cop.



At yesterday’s meeting between the police top brass and the portfolio committee on police, DA MP Andrew Whitfield asked whether there would be disciplinary steps taken against Sitole and his two deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani...