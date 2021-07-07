Chaotic scenes and erratic authorities over Nkandla

What was seen in Nkandla this past Sunday was a circus of the highest order. Guns with live ammunition were shot in the air yet no one was arrested.

When quizzed by the SABC, the KZN provincial police commissioner, Lieut-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, seemed sketchy with his answers as to why they let things get out of control without taking any action.

I fully understand when he joined many others who pleaded ignorance of gun-shooting scenes that were beamed live on TV. But he later said that they have members of intelligence who captured every action on camera and they are going to follow every lead that will result in the nailing of the culprits.

Former president Jacob Zuma, on the other hand, cries foul when there are attempts to send him to jail during the pandemic, likening to a death sentence, which was outlawed in 1995.

There was no adherence to Covid-19 regulations and the political gathering itself wasn't allowed. We'll see what action police minister Bheki Cele and national commissioner Khehla Sitole will take, come July 12 when Zuma's constitutional court application case is heard.

Samuel Radebe, Heilbron