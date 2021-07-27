Treasures of the sea: American Swiss Ocean Flower Diamond collection
Made from jewels plucked from the ocean floor, the new collection is a celebration of local beauty and design
Expertly crafted in collaboration with Kwame Diamonds — the world’s first all women-owned diamond-cutting company — the Ocean Flower diamonds feature a brilliant 67 facets, a tribute to the beauty of the ocean and Nelson Mandela’s legacy. The intricately designed Ocean Flower diamonds tell a story of resilience as they prevailed in their journey from the river to the floor of the ocean. Unique to American Swiss, this collection of diamonds is a celebration of SA’s beautiful seas and every facet on every diamond is a magnificent ode to Madiba’s 67 years of service.
The thoughtful design of these diamonds goes beyond the facets. Looking at the Ocean Flower diamond from the bottom, you see a beautiful flower and, from above, the diamond resembles a star. Both symbols are an irresistible reminder to look towards the endless possibilities of the future — just as Mandela did.
These exquisitely cut and polished diamonds were locally and responsibly sourced by Jo Mathole and Khomotso Ramodipa — Kwame Diamonds’ leading sister duo. Their eye for brilliance was matched with the craftsmanship and jewellery- making expertise of American Swiss, who set the Ocean Flower diamonds in a range of engagement rings, pendants and earrings.
This collaboration bloomed from The Foschini Group’s commitment to supporting women and local business in the jewellery industry. With 65% of the group’s jewellery supplied by local businesses, 50% of which is made on SA soil, the beauty of locally sourced and designed products is at the heart of what this brand stands for.
The Ocean Flower Diamond collection is available exclusively at American Swiss.
This article was paid for by American Swiss.