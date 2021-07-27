Treasures of the sea: American Swiss Ocean Flower Diamond collection

The thoughtful design of these diamonds goes beyond the facets. Looking at the Ocean Flower diamond from the bottom, you see a beautiful flower and, from above, the diamond resembles a star. Both symbols are an irresistible reminder to look towards the endless possibilities of the future — just as Mandela did.

These exquisitely cut and polished diamonds were locally and responsibly sourced by Jo Mathole and Khomotso Ramodipa — Kwame Diamonds’ leading sister duo. Their eye for brilliance was matched with the craftsmanship and jewellery- making expertise of American Swiss, who set the Ocean Flower diamonds in a range of engagement rings, pendants and earrings.