Widow stops burial of husband's granny in his grave

A widow has opened a case of violation of a grave and theft after her in-laws allegedly reopened her late husband’s 12-year-old grave to bury another relative

Johannesburg City Parks and Zoo, which manages cemeteries in the city, conceded to have bungled the reburial application which is likely to cost it thousands of rand for the reinstalling of a tombstone. ..