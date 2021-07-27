Nelson Mandela Bay municipal staff receiving full benefits despite working from home

Corporate services boss Nosipho Xhego accused some employees of using the coronavirus as an excuse for not returning to the office.

The municipality is looking at the possibility of appointing a case manager to monitor staff absenteeism and sick leave.

The metro forked out R20.3m in April alone for allowances and paid out R27m in overtime.

In June, The Herald reported the city had lost 80,693 working days between October 2018 and September 2019.

More than 70% of the municipality’s workforce was booked off sick at a cost of R86.1m to taxpayers during the period.

Many of the employees, some of whom cited psychological reasons or muscular pain for their absence, took paid sick leave.

In a report discussed during a corporate services committee meeting on Thursday, Xhego said Covid-19 had affected the general work ethic in the municipality, adding there was possible abuse of service benefits.

She said ensuring benefits were not abused was the responsibility of management.

“The abuse of benefits and non-performance is, however, not only a Covid-19 matter — it is prevalent outside the Covid-19 pandemic as well.

“All directorates should take responsibility for non-performance within their relevant directorates.

“Compliance with level 4 lockdown regulations, however, makes it difficult to ensure optimum performance of all individual employees as a result of physical distancing measures that result in work rotation, staggering hours and working from home arrangements, and some employees not able to work at all due to the lack of necessary tools available or that it is not possible at all to work from home due to the nature of their job content.”

Xhego also raised the issue of car allowances during the pandemic.

The locomotion and car allowance policy was approved by the council in March 2018, with a review date of March 2021.

The policy applies to full-time employees in the municipality who, based on their work type, require the use of a vehicle if the municipality is unable to provide a vehicle from its fleet.

Department heads are expected to monitor monthly kilometres travelled and any other measures.

The policy states further that if an employee is on paid leave or absent for any reason, but still being paid, the car allowance would be reduced by 10% for the days absent.

Xhego said this was not happening.