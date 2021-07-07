South Africa

The FW de Klerk Foundation against apartheid-era trials

The FW de Klerk Foundation says it is against the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) decision to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era atrocities.

07 July 2021 - 09:13
Mpho Koka Journalist

But the Apartheid-era Victim Families Group (AVFG) believes this move will help them find justice and they have called for the probe to be fast-tracked...

