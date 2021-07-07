The FW de Klerk Foundation against apartheid-era trials
The FW de Klerk Foundation says it is against the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) decision to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era atrocities.
The FW de Klerk Foundation says it is against the National Prosecuting Authority's (NPA's) decision to investigate and prosecute apartheid-era atrocities.
But the Apartheid-era Victim Families Group (AVFG) believes this move will help them find justice and they have called for the probe to be fast-tracked...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.