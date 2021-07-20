Taxi ‘thugs’ holding Western Cape economy at ransom, says premier

Western Cape premier Alan Winde has read the riot act to the province’s taxi bosses as a deadly impasse continues.

Winde and provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Thembisile Patekile spoke to the media about the ongoing taxi war on Tuesday. More than 70 people have died in the violence since beginning of the year.

“We are dealing with a very serious matter that is raising its head in our province and that is taxi violence. These are warlords and thugs in the taxi industry who are holding many of our citizens to ransom,” he said.

“The murders that we have seen in the last while, the innocent citizens and bystanders who are affected by this thuggish behaviour, is absolutely unacceptable. It needs to be dealt with in the harshest terms possible, and I want to be very clear on that. These thugs need to be arrested. These thugs need to be taken off our streets.”

He said the province was focused on ensuring law and order last week, and was on high alert to prevent looting. He said law enforcement agencies in the province had also come together to fight the growing taxi violence.