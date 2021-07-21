New daily jab record, but excess deaths keep heading upwards

A new daily Covid-19 vaccination record of 257,492 on Wednesday was tempered by news that excess deaths continue to mount countrywide.

Even among over-60s, who have been eligible for vaccinations since May 17, excess deaths are rocketing as the Delta variant of Covid-19 drives SA's third wave of infections.

The South African Medical Research Council team that issues weekly reports on excess deaths said on Wednesday the over-60 age group experienced 7,242 excess deaths in the week from July 11 to 17.

This compares with between 1,200 and 1,500 weekly excess deaths among over-60s in the weeks leading up to the vaccination rollout, when the third wave of Covid-19 was in its early stages.