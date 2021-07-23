Mahlangu hailed as a passionate and innovative leader
Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Ikosi Sipho Mahlangu's shoes are too big to fill, the Ndzundza-Mabusa royal house said about him
Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Ikosi Sipho Mahlangu's shoes are too big to fill, the Ndzundza-Mabusa royal house said about him.
Speaking on behalf of the royal house, Mahlangu's uncle Zilani Ralph Mahlangu said his nephew's sudden passing due to Covid-19 complications has left the royal house in total confusion and disbelief. ..
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.