Mahlangu hailed as a passionate and innovative leader

Chairperson of the National House of Traditional Leaders Ikosi Sipho Mahlangu's shoes are too big to fill, the Ndzundza-Mabusa royal house said about him

Speaking on behalf of the royal house, Mahlangu's uncle Zilani Ralph Mahlangu said his nephew's sudden passing due to Covid-19 complications has left the royal house in total confusion and disbelief. ..