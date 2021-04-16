‘This was an unfortunate error’: MP apologises for naked Zoom flash

“Thanks to all those who have sent messages of moral support and encouragement in the aftermath of this most regrettable situation,” Amos said in a statement on Facebook.

“The past 24 hours have been difficult at a professional and personal level, but I will not allow this to distract me from the work of representing my Pontiac constituents and Canada.

“It is most unfortunate that someone shared, without my consent, a photo in which I was changing my clothes. This photo came from a video feed that only MPs or a very small number of staff had access to. No person deserves to suffer such harm. I expect the speaker of the House of Commons to conduct a thorough investigation, as requested by government House Leader, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez,” he wrote.

Here in SA, meanwhile, Inkosi Xolile Ndevu, a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, found himself in a similar predicament two weeks ago when his wife appeared naked during a virtual meeting.

At the time he was discussing initiate deaths in the Eastern Cape during a co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio meeting.

“Inkosi, people behind you are not properly dressed. We are seeing everything. Yhooo! Please, Inkosi, did you tell them you are in a meeting? It is very disturbing what we are seeing,” said committee chairperson Faith Muthambi.

TimesLIVE