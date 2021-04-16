‘This was an unfortunate error’: MP apologises for naked Zoom flash
A Canadian MP has apologised for appearing stark naked during a parliamentary Zoom meeting two weeks after a similar blooper left a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders red-faced in SA.
William Amos issued the apology after a screenshot of him standing between the Quebec and Canadian flags — holding a mobile phone over his private parts — during the meeting found its way onto social media.
Liberal MP William Amos flashes the nation by appearing in front of the House of Commons, live, while buck naked. pic.twitter.com/8kcB2gvNV7— Keean Bexte (@TheRealKeean) April 14, 2021
“This was an unfortunate error,” he said in a statement on Wednesday, reported the BBC.
“My video was accidentally turned on as I was changing into my work clothes after going for a jog,” said the liberal member of parliament.
While the incident drew criticism from fellow MPs, several people posted compliments on social media about his physique.
It is frankly refreshing to see a politician with nothing to hide! :) ❤️ Seriously, it was an honest mistake and you've owned up to it, so there it should stay.— Christina DiEdoardo (@ChristinaSFLaw) April 14, 2021
“Thanks to all those who have sent messages of moral support and encouragement in the aftermath of this most regrettable situation,” Amos said in a statement on Facebook.
“The past 24 hours have been difficult at a professional and personal level, but I will not allow this to distract me from the work of representing my Pontiac constituents and Canada.
“It is most unfortunate that someone shared, without my consent, a photo in which I was changing my clothes. This photo came from a video feed that only MPs or a very small number of staff had access to. No person deserves to suffer such harm. I expect the speaker of the House of Commons to conduct a thorough investigation, as requested by government House Leader, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez,” he wrote.
Here in SA, meanwhile, Inkosi Xolile Ndevu, a member of the National House of Traditional Leaders, found himself in a similar predicament two weeks ago when his wife appeared naked during a virtual meeting.
At the time he was discussing initiate deaths in the Eastern Cape during a co-operative governance and traditional affairs portfolio meeting.
“Inkosi, people behind you are not properly dressed. We are seeing everything. Yhooo! Please, Inkosi, did you tell them you are in a meeting? It is very disturbing what we are seeing,” said committee chairperson Faith Muthambi.
