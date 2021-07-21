Blaming the media a tired card
It's crafty for politicians to never take responsibility for their actions but blame the media when questioned.
Defence minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula came out to pledge her loyalty to the government yesterday after having contradicted President Cyril Ramaphosa. She told parliament on Sunday that there was no proof that the recent unrest which left over 200 people dead was an insurrection attempt...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.