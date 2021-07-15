South Africa

Dali Mpofu to meet Jacob Zuma to discuss legal matters

15 July 2021 - 10:47
Amanda Khoza Presidency reporter
Advocate Dali Mpofu will visit former president Jacob Zuma in prison to discuss various upcoming court cases. File photo.
Advocate Dali Mpofu will visit former president Jacob Zuma in prison to discuss various upcoming court cases. File photo.
Image: GALLO IMAGES

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team, led by advocate Dali Mpofu, will on Thursday visit him at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to discuss various legal matters.

The JG Zuma Foundation tweeted on Wednesday evening that the meeting would take place at 1pm.

“I don’t want to speculate on the content of the meeting but the Pietermaritzburg court case is coming up,” said foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on Thursday morning.

This week TimesLIVE reported that Zuma was yet to file an application to correctional services to be granted permission to attend his late younger brother Michael’s funeral. Manyi said he would only know what was discussed after the meeting.

Michael died on Sunday morning after a long illness, just a few days after Zuma was arrested in a joint police operation led by Maj-Gen Nonhlanhla Zulu.

Zuma is currently serving 15 months in prison for contempt of court after failing to appear before the Zondo commission.  

TimesLIVE

Zuma knew his age when he defied ConCourt - commission

Former president Jacob Zuma had been aware of his age and medical condition but reconciled himself with the possibility of going to jail when he ...
News
2 days ago

Concourt exceeded the bounds of the Constitution by slapping Zuma with direct imprisonment without trial – Mpofu

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal counsel has argued that the Constitutional Court had violated his constitutional rights by not affording him the ...
News
3 days ago

Zuma yet to apply for release to attend late brother’s funeral

The former president would be permitted to apply for 'compassionate leave' to attend his brother Michael's funeral, correctional services said.
News
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Death, destruction & looting: How did SA get here over seven days?
From the sky: SA looting shocks the world with apocalyptic visuals