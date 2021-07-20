South Africa

Workshops urged not to fit tyres without proof of purchase after looting

20 July 2021 - 16:50
The tyre industry was not spared in the looting sprees across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
Image: Supplied

The Tyre Equipment Parts Association (Tepa) has urged tyre dealers and workshops to refuse to fit tyres without a valid proof of purchase.

This comes after warehouses and dealers were looted of tyres during violent protests in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

Hedley Judd, the national director of Tepa, said stock that was looted was now doing the rounds in the marketplace.

"Where tyres or parts are provided without a valid proof of purchase, Tepa suggests that the SAPS are alerted to the fact immediately, and that any instructions from the SAPS are followed correctly," he said.

Judd said losses were likely to lead to a localised short-term shortage of stock.

