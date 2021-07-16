South Africa

Massmart says 41 stores looted, four sites set ablaze

Massmart said on Friday protesters had looted 41 of its stores and two of its distribution centres

By Emma Rumney - 16 July 2021 - 09:57
Mitchell Slape, CEO of Massmart.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

Massmart said on Friday protesters had looted 41 of its stores and two of its distribution centres, with four sites suffering significant damage from arson, in some of the country's worst unrest in years.

"The full extent of the damage is still being assessed," Massmart said in a statement, adding stores in vulnerable areas had been temporarily closed and it had insurance cover in place to minimise losses.                                                                    Reuters

