Arrival of army is welcomed
We welcome the deployment of the army to areas affected by the riots calling for former president Jacob Zuma’s release from jail.
The cabinet decided yesterday that soldiers must be sent to assist police restore calm in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. This is after thousands of demonstrators have been rampaging through the provinces since Friday. ..
