Blackness must not be mobilised to support perpetrators of abuse

Shame on you Ntando Duma for dragging blacks into racism corner to back your lack of empathy for the disabled

Racism, sexism, transphobia, homophobia, tribalism and ableism are different forms of discrimination and prejudice that have one thing in common: they are practised by the lowest form of human beings. All these phenomena are grounded on the idea that someone is beneath you – that they are the inferior “other” that should not be accorded human dignity.



For the racist, people of colour are sub-humans whose place in the world is on the cotton plantations and in the homes of Caucasians cleaning faeces in toilets. The homophone thinks queer people should not exist – they are unworthy of a place in the human race...