90 pharmacies lost to looting sprees

The SA Pharmacy Council has sounded a warning over the unprescribed use of medications after the looting of pharmacies.

The regulator said it was both distraught and disappointed at the looting sprees in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

As at Wednesday, more than 90 pharmacies “have been destroyed and looted beyond revival,” with KwaZulu-Natal being the hardest hit.

There is a health risk in addition to the economic losses sustained, said the regulator's registrar/CEO Vincent Tlala.

“Among the looted items are Covid-19 vaccines and scheduled medicines, which when used without proper pharmacist counselling on storage and dosage, may result in harm to one’s health.”