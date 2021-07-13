Covid-19 vaccinations halted in KZN, pharmacy inoculation sites looted

Covid-19 vaccinations were halted in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday following several days of looting and mass destruction of property, the health department said.

Popo Maja, the department’s head of communications and stakeholder management, said: “Vaccinations have been halted, not by instruction from the national health department but by the provincial government, following the security assessment on the ground.

“Health services have also been severely disrupted.”

Areas in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng have witnessed mayhem with scores of businesses looted, destroyed and set alight. Protests, which started last week, reportedly kicked off with calls for jailed former president Jacob Zuma to be freed.

The Independent Community Pharmacy Association (ICPA) said its pharmacies, some of which were offering Covid-19 vaccinations, were badly affected by unrest over the weekend and on Monday.

“As a direct result of the violence that has spread across the country, our independent pharmacies have been looted and destroyed, with millions of rand of much-needed medication lost and destroyed,” the ICPA said.