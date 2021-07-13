Covid-19 vaccines spared but looters steal HIV, TB and diabetes medication

While scores of medicines have been stolen during the looting of numerous pharmacies and medical centres in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, no Covid-19 vaccines were lost to looters.

Health department spokesperson Popo Maja told TimesLIVE that Covid-19 vaccines were not affected because they were stored in their own facilities and delivered to vaccination sites accordingly.

The department has, however, been forced to halt Covid-19 vaccinations at some medical facilities that were targeted by looters or those close to looting hotspots.

“The government and the private sector’s priority is to protect lives and prevent harm to staff, patients and the medical supplies and property that form part of the vaccination programme. Consequently, the government and the private sector are adopting a precautionary principle and will be temporarily closing some vaccination sites which have been damaged, or which may be at risk,” said Maja.