Ramaphosa raises hope for restoration of law and order

Addressing the nation on Monday night, Ramaphosa said government has decided to mobilise "all available resources and capabilities to restore order".

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced collaborations between the country's law enforcement agencies, including the army and intelligence services, as government beefs up its response to riots that have erupted across two provinces.



