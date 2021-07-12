Alcohol vendors lose ‘hundreds of millions of rand’ to looting, says liquor industry

Looting of alcohol is pushing already hard-hit businesses further into crisis, liquor traders said in a joint statement on Monday afternoon as they pleaded with President Cyril Ramphosa to lift the ongoing booze ban.

“With liquor outlets increasingly becoming the target of looting and rioting sweeping across KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, the alcohol industry urgently calls on government to lift the current alcohol ban to prevent a total collapse of the industry and a further boost to the illicit industry,” the traders said.

The statement was issued by organisations including the Beer Association of SA (Basa), the Liquor Traders Association of South Africa (LTASA), the National Liquor Traders (NLT), the SA Liquor Brand owners Association (Salba) and Vinpro

Sean Robinson, LTASA chairperson, said: “Liquor stores have definitely been targeted by looters and many of our members, who are already experiencing crippling damage to cash flow as a result of the ban, have lost their entire stores’ stock running into hundreds of millions of rand.

“It’s deeply troubling, and the extended ban only increases the risk of this criminal behaviour and will result in further devastating losses.”