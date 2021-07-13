Empathetic student on the move to help young girls

Noluvuyo Mogale has dedicated her life to get young girls in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, off drugs.

Noluvuyo Mogale has dedicated her life to get young girls in Hillbrow, Johannesburg, off drugs.



The 23-year-old student from the University of Pretoria is working hard to better the lives of young girls in a community plagued by substance abuse and gang-related activities. She co-founded Girls on the Move, an organisation that seeks to restore the dignity and pride of the girl child...