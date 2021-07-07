Sindiswa wants to inspire girls to believe in themselves
Sixteen-year-old R&B singer Sindiswa Tembe uses her music to encourage other girls to believe in themselves and stand up against bullying.
Sindiswa, who is in grade 10 at Margot Fonteyn Secondary School near Chartsworth in Durban, has been watching many stories of girls being bullied at schools and wants to use her music to discourage it...
