Cape Town high school distances itself from racist TikTok account
Western Cape education officials say a racist TikTok account in the name of a Cape Town high school has nothing to do with the institution.
Education department communication director Bronagh Hammond also said a social media account of a 15-year-old pupil at Table View High School that contains racist commentary had been hacked.
“The department has engaged with the school and has confirmed that the learner’s account has been hacked,” Hammond said on Wednesday, explaining that information about the racist account and the hacking was being released “to enable accurate reporting on the matter”.
“The parents have submitted the learner’s phone to the police and have opened a case of defamation of character. Arrangements are being made with a digital forensics company to get the content removed,” she added.
Hammond said the Table View High governing body was in touch with TikTok to have the fake account removed.
“They have submitted a legal letter, as well as an affidavit from the school confirming that the account was unlawfully registered in the name of the school,” she said.
People are intentionally and maliciously wanting to stir unrest and racial tension.Bronagh Hammond
“The content is extremely offensive and unacceptable. It is concerning that someone has purposefully hacked an account of a child, and created another one, with the intention to maliciously sow seeds of division, hatred and racism, and cause harm to a minor and the integrity of this school.
“It is unacceptable that people are intentionally and maliciously wanting to stir unrest and racial tension.”
The Western Cape education department is still dealing with the fallout from an unofficial matric party attended only by white pupils at Brackenfell High School.
The EFF has been given permission to stage a protest at the school in the northern suburbs of Cape Town on Friday, where a major security operation has been planned in an attempt to prevent clashes similar to those outside the school during an EFF protest last week.
