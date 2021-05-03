Online dating scammer who swindled a lonely heart of R4m sentenced to seven years in jail

The Bellville commercial crimes court has slapped a Cape Town online dating scammer with a seven-year jail sentence.

Christiano Ogbeifun, 50, entered into a plea and sentencing agreement with the state after admitting to targeting vulnerable women online and swindling one of them out of millions of rand.

He was convicted on 24 counts of fraud and one count of money laundering. Ogbeifun was sentenced on Friday after confessing to “being part of a syndicate which operated an online dating scam of which his goal was to secure large sums of money from ‘gullible victims’”.