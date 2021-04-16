People who spread fake news should face consequences

Social media culture feeding need for everyone to become a celebrity

There are multiple instances in history that changed the way information is dispersed, especially by us in the media – whether it's politics, entertainment or issues of health.



One particular case that always comes to mind is that of Gugu Dlamini, who came out about her Aids status on radio on World Aids Day. This being 1998, the stigma was much greater and people were way more misinformed, so instead of understanding that Dlamini was trying to empower others with her bravery, she was stoned and stabbed to death by her neighbours...