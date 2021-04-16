People who spread fake news should face consequences
Social media culture feeding need for everyone to become a celebrity
There are multiple instances in history that changed the way information is dispersed, especially by us in the media – whether it's politics, entertainment or issues of health.
One particular case that always comes to mind is that of Gugu Dlamini, who came out about her Aids status on radio on World Aids Day. This being 1998, the stigma was much greater and people were way more misinformed, so instead of understanding that Dlamini was trying to empower others with her bravery, she was stoned and stabbed to death by her neighbours...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.