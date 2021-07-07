Mpandle aims to benefit from Keet's experience at CT City

New Cape Town City goalkeeper Bongani Mpandle is looking forward to benefiting from the experience of Darren Keet at the club.

Mpandle joined the Citizens from Maritzburg United on a two-year deal yesterday. The 28-year-old, who made 32 appearances during his five-year spell with the Team of Choice, is expected to serve as Keet’s understudy at the club.

Keet joined the club on Monday from Cape Umoya United and the duo have formed the club’s new-look goalkeeping department following Peter Leeuwenburgh’s move to Groningen in the Netherlands at the end of the season.

“I’m happy to be part of Cape Town City," Mpandle told the club media department yesterday. "I’m here to learn and help the team to achieve success. I think we can achieve more by working as a team and having our own goals.

“I’m also happy to work with Darren. I will learn more from him as he represented the national team before.”

Mpandle, who managed three appearances last season for the Team of Choice, is also excited to reunite with coach Eric Tinkler in Cape Town.

The two enjoyed a fruitful relationship at Maritzburg, and knowing what kind of a coach Tinkler is, Mpandle believes it will be a plus for him as he won’t struggle to adjust with the Citizens. “I know coach Eric and I know the style of football that he likes to play and I think I can help the team achieve [success],” he said.

“He is a good guy and if you push, you will get your chance to play and that’s what I’m planning to do.”

During his stay at the Team of Choice, Mpandle has played second fiddle to Richard Ofori, who has since joined Orlando Pirates and Marcel Engelhardt in the past three seasons. He was frequently used in cup matches.

Both Keet and Mpandle became Tinkler’s first signings for the club as they strengthened the team ahead of the new season.

Meanwhile, Maritzburg were left thin in the goalkeeping department after the departure of Jethren Barr and now Mpandle.