16,000 teachers with comorbidities to return when schools reopen

About 16,000 teachers who were on special leave as result of comorbidities are expected to be back at work when schools reopen for the second semester.

About 16,000 teachers who were on special leave as result of comorbidities are expected to be back at work when schools reopen for the second semester.



This was announced by minister of basic education Angie Motshekga on Wednesday morning during her visit at Gallagher Estate, one of the Covid-19 vaccination sites. ..