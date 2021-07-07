Seven reasons the Huawei MateBook 14 is the right choice for you

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, the Huawei MateBook 14 should be your first choice. Huawei’s newest mid-range laptop is up for grabs in SA for R24,999.

Here are seven reasons why the Huawei MateBook 14 is the right choice for you.

1. Touch what you see with the 2K Touch Screen

Huawei MateBook 14 comes with a 2K Touch Screen FullView display featuring multitouch support and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The display is also multitouch-enabled with gesture support, such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets you quickly take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers, as easy as it is on a smartphone.

2. Work or entertain yourself with a fast-charging battery that lasts 11 hours

We essentially want a small and portable laptop, which we can use whenever and wherever, but we do not want to be looking for a power supply everywhere we go. It comes with a large battery of 56Wh (rated capacity) that can support 11 hours of continuous 1080P local video playback. A quick charge of 15 minutes generates enough power to handle your daily productivity tasks for as long as 2.5 hours.

3. Stream, download or work smoothly with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor

The new Huawei MateBook 14 remains slim and lightweight in terms of design, while offering powerful performance supported by the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor. With up to 16GB of dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, you never have to worry about running out of storage. Streaming, downloading, saving and compressing files becomes more efficient, and multitasking is also made easier and smoother.