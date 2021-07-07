Seven reasons the Huawei MateBook 14 is the right choice for you
Enjoy your entertainment and work more productively with a 2K Touch Screen and a long-lasting battery life
If you’re in the market for a new laptop, the Huawei MateBook 14 should be your first choice. Huawei’s newest mid-range laptop is up for grabs in SA for R24,999.
Here are seven reasons why the Huawei MateBook 14 is the right choice for you.
1. Touch what you see with the 2K Touch Screen
Huawei MateBook 14 comes with a 2K Touch Screen FullView display featuring multitouch support and a high screen-to-body ratio of 90%. The display is also multitouch-enabled with gesture support, such as Fingers Gesture Screenshot, which lets you quickly take a screenshot by swiping downwards on the screen with three fingers, as easy as it is on a smartphone.
2. Work or entertain yourself with a fast-charging battery that lasts 11 hours
We essentially want a small and portable laptop, which we can use whenever and wherever, but we do not want to be looking for a power supply everywhere we go. It comes with a large battery of 56Wh (rated capacity) that can support 11 hours of continuous 1080P local video playback. A quick charge of 15 minutes generates enough power to handle your daily productivity tasks for as long as 2.5 hours.
3. Stream, download or work smoothly with 11th Gen Intel Core Processor
The new Huawei MateBook 14 remains slim and lightweight in terms of design, while offering powerful performance supported by the 11th Gen Intel Core Processor. With up to 16GB of dual-channel RAM and 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD, you never have to worry about running out of storage. Streaming, downloading, saving and compressing files becomes more efficient, and multitasking is also made easier and smoother.
4. Light, powerful and beautifully pleasing with its slim and sleek metal body
For a laptop to become a daily driver, it needs to be portable and powerful enough to cope with the demands placed on it. Throw in the gorgeous looks as well, and it’s a winner. The Huawei MateBook 14 packs everything in a minimal design with clean lines. It’s available in Space Grey. The thickest part measures about 15.9mm while the whole device weighs about. 1.49kg. Light, slim and sleek, the Huawei MateBook 14 is the ideal companion for work and travel.
5. Always remain connected no matter where you are with the blazing-fast Wi-Fi 6
Be it for streaming your favourite show or downloading your dream games, the Huawei MateBook 14 supports Wi-Fi 6, which ensures internet connection stays always fast and stable even in crowded locations, with speeds of up to three times that of Wi-Fi 5.
6. Do more than one thing at once smartly with Huawei Share
Gone are the days when the only way to connect devices was through cables and wires. To allow tasks to be completed more efficiently and help us manage our time better, sharing files and content must be as easy as dragging and dropping from one device to another, intuitively and effortlessly. The Huawei MateBook 14 gives you this ease of use by linking your laptop with your smartphone. Huawei Share and its improved Multi-Screen Collaboration allows you to mirror your smartphone screen to your laptop’s display and open up to three mobile apps at the same time, resulting in greater efficiency and productivity.
7. Never worry about overheating with Huawei Shark fin fan and dual heat pipes
With an upgraded processor and graphics card, power consumption goes up accordingly, which means the laptop needs even better heat dissipation. Huawei has improved its stacking technology with new updates to Huawei Shark fin fans and dual heat pipe design. The MateBook strikes a good balance between performance and portability, as well as fast and effective cooling.
Service Warranty
You get a two-year collect repair and return VIP service warranty with 24/7 online technical support valued at R1,299 with your Huawei MateBook 14 purchase.
Get your Huawei MateBook 14 for R24,999. It comes with the premium Huawei backpack, Huawei Bluetooth mouse and Huawei VIP service all valued at R2,997 (terms and conditions apply).
This article was paid for by Huawei.