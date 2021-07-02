ANC postpones NEC meeting as tension rises in KZN over jailing of Jacob Zuma

This week the sound of gunfire reverberated in Nkandla when a motorcade of Zuma supporters drove from Eshowe to lend him support, vowing they would rather be killed than allow the former head of state to be sent to jail.

The apex court has given Zuma until Sunday to hand himself over to prison authorities or be arrested by police by next Wednesday should he fail to do so.

In her memo to NEC members, Duarte said the situation in KwaZulu-Natal had the potential to spiral out of control and result in violence.

She said members of the NEC would be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal to help manage the situation.

“In arriving at this decision, the national officials were mindful of the situation developing in KwaZulu-Natal and the need for the ANC to give clear and principled leadership to ensure the maintenance of the rule of law and to avoid any violence, injury or loss of life.

“NEC members will be deployed to KwaZulu-Natal and will work with the provincial leadership in this regard.

“The new date for the NEC meeting will be communicated,” read Duarte’s memo.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE