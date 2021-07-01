Gunshots and singing as motorcade in support of Jacob Zuma arrives at Nkandla

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma fired gunshots in the air as they led a motorcade from Eshowe to his rural homestead of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal to lend him support on Thursday.

“Sekungcono basidubule, dubula dubula dubula [They would rather shoot us]” was the theme song outside the Zuma homestead where scores of supporters gathered after a Constitutional Court judgment sentencing him to 15 months in prison for contempt of court.

Zuma’s home entrance was a hive of activity as supporters clad in ANC regalia gathered in song and dance, with the clear message: “Zuma is not going to jail even if he elects to do so.”

It started with a motorcade of people claiming to be ANC members from the eThekwini region who had assembled in Eshowe.

The bumper-to-bumper motorcade of mostly double cabs and luxury vans was not without drama.