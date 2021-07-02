Multiple tariff surges pile on misery for Jozi residents

Johannesburg residents are bracing themselves for a looming struggle due the increases in electricity, rates, water and refuse collection tariffs amid the negative effects of the pandemic.

On Thursday, the price of electricity in Johannesburg went up by 14.59%. This means a household that used 350kwh of electricity a month, at a cost of R596.06 including VAT, will now pay R683.01 for the same amount of energy. This represents a R75.61 increase for electricity alone while other municipal services have also gone up...